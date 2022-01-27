Buena Vista School District Superintendent Lisa Yates announced the results of the district’s calendar survey Jan. 17 during a Zoom meeting for parents.
Calendar survey results showed parents continue to favor the current school year start date as well as a full week off for students the week of Thanksgiving. Most supported a three-day, not four-day weekend for Labor Day, while opinions were mixed about extending the first semester into January.
“We asked a question and really rose awareness of how out of balance our first semester is with our second semester,” Yates said, noting that the second semester has significantly more days than the first.
She said extending the first semester into January was tried about five years ago.
“It didn’t catch on,” she said, and survey results show the tradition of ending semester at winter break is “winning out right now.”
Survey results showed strong support for a four-day school week in the district. Nearly 41 percent of 338 respondents chose “Strongly support” on the question and 65.6 percent answered in favor, while 22.5 percent were strongly opposed and 34.3 percent overall opposed.
Asked for her thoughts on the recent meeting with the Chaffee County Patriots where she was an invited speaker with Buena Vista High School Principal John Ail, Yates said the group was asking the right questions.
“We don’t necessarily reach all of our community, and I am certainly looking for more and more ways we can be connected,” she said. “The Patriots asked a series of probably eight to 10 questions. They ranged from our response to COVID, our health program, district priorities and goals, our teacher evaluation process and then in general how can the community or their group in particular support the schools.
“Those are the questions I want the community asking us: What are your goals? How can we help?”
Yates said she thought it was a positive engagement.
Regarding COVID-19 in BV schools, Yates said the number of current cases was “similar to what we’ve seen since we returned from our winter break.”
Staff reassignments are being anticipated at the elementary school to deal with infections and quarantines.
“Our greatest hope is that we can monitor it and mitigate the risk of transmission in the ways that we have been,” Yates said.
