Lucy DeLuca, of Salida, was named to the 2019-2020 Dean’s List at Colorado College.
DeLuca was a sophomore at Colorado College during the 2019-20 academic year.
Students who achieve a grade point average of 3.75 or higher are named to the Dean’s List, which is released once a year.
