The newly dedicated Douglas E. Bennetts Industrial Arts Education Building in Buena Vista was packed on Jan. 12, as the community gathered to share stories of the shops teacher and wrestling coach. 

“This place holds a lot of memories for a lot of people that are here,” said Superintendent Lisa Yates as she began the evening. “A lot of cutting boards, a lot of lamps, a lot of decisions, a lot of mess-ups, a lot of late-night projects have lasting legacies in this building for many of you that are here and definitely for a lot of students that aren’t here right now, so we want to celebrate all that has happened in this place.”

