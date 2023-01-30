The newly dedicated Douglas E. Bennetts Industrial Arts Education Building in Buena Vista was packed on Jan. 12, as the community gathered to share stories of the shops teacher and wrestling coach.
“This place holds a lot of memories for a lot of people that are here,” said Superintendent Lisa Yates as she began the evening. “A lot of cutting boards, a lot of lamps, a lot of decisions, a lot of mess-ups, a lot of late-night projects have lasting legacies in this building for many of you that are here and definitely for a lot of students that aren’t here right now, so we want to celebrate all that has happened in this place.”
The district used a grant from Building Excellent Schools Today, as well as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief dollars for air quality improvement, to update the building last year.
Many attendees proved the lasting legacy of the shops program and Bennetts’ influence on his students.
John and Kevin Diesslin of Diesslin Structures Inc. are both alumni of the shops program as well as part of the construction team that recently built the new high and middle schools building.
“What Doug and those instructors did is they gave you a whole bunch of life lessons, all in one project in one class,” John said. “This program is so special to me, and I’m so thankful for the people that made it possible and so happy to see it continue for many more generations.”
Abe Hachmann, who serves as a consultant for the district on its master facility planning and eventually became the project manager for the Bennetts building, said he hopes people continue to support the industrial arts education program in future generations.
“There are a lot of us alumni that wouldn’t be where we are in life without this program,” he said, “and I definitely wouldn’t have been able to give back without the program to set me on the path that I’ve been on.”
Ken McMurry, former school board member and shops teacher, emphasized Bennetts’ character as a coach, teacher, friend and mentor.
“He saw potential in me, and I’m not sure what he saw in a 65-pound, unathletic, towheaded kid,” he said.
McMurry would later become a middle school wrestling coach as well, which he described as his greatest success through Mr. Bennetts.
The former BVSD school board member also pointed to Bennetts and his wife, Mary Jo, as models for his own parenting style later in his life.
“He taught me the value of doing something with our hands,” he continued. “In the ’80s, it was becoming foreign, and nowadays it is completely foreign to do things with our hands, to build something, to make something and to be proud of it, just because of just the day and age. So parents and soon-to-be parents, share that with your kids.
“This is what a legacy looks like,” McMurry said. “It’s filled with love. So many of us felt that love, that belief – students, friends, peers, family. Mr. Bennetts has made us feel special and unique.”
Jeanne Shane, BVHS counselor, spoke on behalf of Kirk Scheidt, a longtime supporter of the shops program and the Industrial Arts Education Building.
“In 1987, Doug started drafting the plans for this very building that we’re standing in, and the move-in day was Thanksgiving of 1990,” she said.
Bennetts and Scheidt taught together for 29 years.
“Doug’s students went far beyond what they thought they were ever capable of accomplishing. The drive for perfection and competitive spirit not only increased our enrollment, but it created the project design challenges that our students took on and learned from.”
BVHS students participated in CSU state exhibits for metals and woods where students received statewide recognition every year from 1973 until the last fair in 1993.
Shane joked that the CSU extension stopped because they “got sick of BVHS students taking all the awards.”
“I learned a great deal about student management and the shop environment from Doug, and he was always positive and supportive of me,” Shane said, reading on Scheidt’s behalf, “even though he wore the western gear and I looked like an easterner.”
Bennetts’ son Dustin then closed the dedication, speaking fondly of his father’s legacy and his own experience in the shops building.
“When I look around this magnificent industrial arts building, very positive memories come to mind from the last decade,” he said. “This building and the one that preceded it became the initial home of countless goals and dreams.”
He also emphasized the importance of having a shops building at all.
“My kids attend the second largest school district in Colorado, and there is 10 times the number of students in JeffCo as there are people living in Buena Vista,” he said. “But none, zero of the 36 high schools have a building like this. This building is special not because my dad’s name is on it, but rather because of the goals and dreams that are created here each and every year.
“It’s a great honor that my brother Corbin can play a small role in carrying the torch for what is now Douglas E. Bennetts Industrial Arts Education Building,” Dustin said. “My hope, our goal, our dream is that this building program will continue to be a legacy of the Buena Vista School District in the community for decades to come.”
As speeches came to a close, attendees explored the new building, perused old yearbook photos from the shops program over the years and chatted with old friends and colleagues from the program.
The building is on the BVHS campus. For more information about the district’s shop program, visit www.bvschools.org.
