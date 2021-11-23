Salida, CO (81201)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning, then some snow showers this afternoon. High 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.