The wait to start high school sports has been extended by a week in Salida.
The Colorado High School Activities Association allowed teams across the state in season B to begin practicing Monday.
Unfortunately for Salida, positive cases of COVID-19 were found in both the boys’ and girls’ basketball programs and the high school has subsequently switched to remote learning as a result of positive cases.
The Spartans in all winter sports will now begin practices on Jan. 25.
“It’s another challenge and another hiccup, but we’ll navigate through it,” Salida athletic director Jim Coscarella said.
With CHSAA only requiring three practices before competition this year, however, the basketball teams will still be able to play in their first scheduled games Jan. 28 at Center.
“That was lucky for us,” Coscarella said.
In another sign of the times, when the basketball teams do play their first games in Salida, spectators won’t be allowed in to watch. The plan, however, is to live stream the games so fans can watch from home.
“We’ll get our feet wet and see what happens and then I’ll go back and readdress this with our superintendant and public health,” Coscarella said. “I will continue to advocate for spectators, but we don’t know how it will go.”
Between games, the gyms will also have to be cleared for 30 minutes while everything is being sanitized. The effect is games will now start at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. when all three levels are to be played and 5 and 7 p.m. when there is no C-team contest.
The wrestling team’s schedule, meanwhile, will look a lot different this year with teams limited to duals, tris and quads.
“Wrestling has been extremely challenging, but we had some good luck and it did actually come together pretty well,” Coscarella said.
The Spartan wrestlers are scheduled to begin competing Jan. 29 in a quad with Gunnison, Cedaredge and Monte Vista.
CHSAA is also allowing teams to combine their rosters this year to fill a lineup, but even though the two teams would wrestle together the scores would remain separate.
Coscarella said they haven’t been successful finding a team to merge with, but that it remains an option.
Swimming also has limitations in place adding to the difficulty of scheduling.
The swim teams are only allowed to race against league foes in person this year. CHSAA, however, is allowing teams to race against non-league teams in virtual meets.
Coscarella said that’s an option, but Salida hasn’t scheduled any virtual meets yet.
“Coach Wendy (Gorie) has been working her tail off to put it together,” Coscarella said.
While the latest detour might have pushed back the start of the seasons in Salida, games and meets are still on the horizon.
“I’m just looking forward to seeing the kids compete,” Coscarella said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.