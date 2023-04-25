Aaron Dobson, a Salida High School alumnus, was recently hired to take on the role of business manager for Salida School District.
Dobson will train with current business manager Shiela Moore and will officially take over leadership of the business office with the start of the 2024-2025 school year.
With more than 15 years of leadership and experience with financial strategies, Dobson’s career has spanned various industries, locally and nationally.
He has worked with corporate and nonprofit organizations.
A district press release stated the district’s business manager plays a key role in assisting the superintendent and Board of Education to ensure that the district’s financial structures are compliant and of high quality.
Moore, who has served as the district’s business manager since 2018, will be doing a transition-to-retirement.
Moore and Dobson will serve as co-business managers until Dobson takes over the role, at which time Moore will move into the grants manager position until she decides to retire.
Dobson is also a familiar face on the soccer field in Salida, where he has been a youth soccer coach since 2010.
He became the director of operations for Chaffee County United soccer in 2019.
Dobson also enjoys trail running, climbing Colorado’s peaks, ultramarathons and long-distance endurance adventure trips into the mountains.
He shares his love of the outdoors with his wife and their two sons.
“This is my home and has been since I was a child, and the people who work in our schools are the very beginning of what forms our town,” Dobson said.
“They impact and develop the next generation and have given so much to this community, and I am excited to use the skills that I’ve gained over my career to support and serve the people that give all of themselves to enrich our children and grow the next generation.”
