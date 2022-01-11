Buena Vista School District Superintendent Lisa Yates and BV High School Principal Jon Ail will be guest speakers at a meeting of the Chaffee County Patriots at 6:30 p.m. Friday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Hall, 118 S. Gunnison Ave. in Buena Vista.
Patriots President Dennis Heap said in a press release that the school officials will answer prepared questions and questions from the audience.
Question topics include COVID-19 policies, sex education curriculum, school district goals and objectives, criteria for evaluating performance of teachers and administrators and how the Patriots can support BV school administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.