by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida school board will consider a resolution to lease/purchase the property at 627 Oak St. currently being used to house Crest Academy and district administration offices during its meeting today.
The meeting will be in person at 6 p.m. in the Kesner Building, 349 E. Ninth St., and livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel (search “Salida Schools”).
The board also will consider approval of a resolution granting emergency powers to the superintendent and approval of 2021-2022 strategic priorities
Rob Simpson will give a guest report on Colorado Mountain College, and Marko Hahn will provide a detailed report on activities.
Department managers, school principals and the district superintendent will deliver reports.
Discussion items include an update on the strategic planning consultant from Onward Education Consulting, a COVID-19 update and accreditation and state testing results from spring testing.
