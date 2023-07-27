The Salida School District announced it is going paperless, and instead of filling out a packet of paper documents, parents will complete registration for the 2023-2024 school year electronically.
Parents will receive an email from the district the first week in August with instructions on how to complete the registration process using a system called Revver, a press release stated.
The Salida school board approved the shift after reviewing anticipated benefits of moving to an electronic process, including reduced costs and smoother and more efficient processing for staff. Additionally, parents can complete the documents online, and student records will be stored in a searchable digital archive to protect student privacy and comply with state regulations for record retention.
Front office staff will be available to help answer questions, and the district will provide computer access for those who don’t have access at home.
Students new to the district will need to begin with the enrollment process, also an electronic process. A link for that process can be found on the district’s website at SalidaSchools.org.
