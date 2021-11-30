The Salida School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 4:15 p.m. today to swear in newly elected school board members and elect the board president, vice president, secretary and treasurer.
The board is then scheduled to consider a contract for Traditional Hardwood Flooring to refinish both high school gym floors, not to exceed $10,583.40.
Other items to be considered include the collaborative bargaining team recommendation as presented and salary schedules as presented.
The school board’s regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 14.
Today’s meeting is in the boardroom at the Kesner Building, 349 E. Ninth St., and will be live streamed via the district’s YouTube channel – search “Salida Schools.”
