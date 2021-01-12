Salida School District director districts may change slightly with the adoption of a resolution to revise those districts based on demographic information from a recent population survey.
The survey was carried out by Western Demographics and the board is set to consider adopting the new boundaries at their regular meeting at 6 p.m. today in the Kesner board room and via Zoom.
The director districts were last revised in 2015 and serve as the boundaries for representation of Salida School Board.
The board will also hear a guest report from Joseph Teipel regarding Chaffee County Community Foundation.
The detailed school report will be made by Crest Academy principal Jill Davis.
Land acquisition will be a topic of discussion for the board and they will also consider approval of several policy recommendations.
In the consent agenda the board will consider approval of the retirements of nutrition manager Terry Clark and Longfellow Elementary School teacher Mark Tameler to take effect at the end of the school year.
The board will meet in person and online via Zoom. Space is limited at the Kesner board room. Those who wish, may attend the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84796588000?pwd=OEVoMkN0cENCS3llMjJicUtNU1RhZz09
Meeting ID: 847 9658 8000
Passcode: G4KFa7
