Desmond Lau of Salida recently was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Fort Lewis College in Durango.
Lau is majoring in business administration.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must carry a semester grade-point average of 3.6 or better in no fewer than 15 credit hours of graded college-level work and have completed all work for which they are registered by the end of the semester, a press release stated.
