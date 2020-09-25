Amy Dennis was recently promoted to the position of assistant dean of student affairs at Colorado Mountain College Salida.
Dennis began her career at the college in 2016 as the site coordinator for Chaffee County.
A CMC press release stated that with her knowledge of the region and her background in education, Dennis was instrumental in formation of the Salida campus.
Dennis said, “Being a part of the establishment of the Salida campus in 2019 was an amazing experience.
“I am extremely excited to work with the new team to guide and help students through the many challenges of being a college student, from high school students concurrently enrolled to the senior citizen taking a lifelong learning class.”
In her new role, Dennis will support students in accessing and successfully completing their academic goals.
Among her duties will be direct oversight of disabilities services, financial aid, academic advising and counseling services.
She said she will be able to focus on student affairs and is looking forward to working on student engagement outside of academics such as small group tutoring, activities and new student orientation.
Dennis earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio, and a master’s in anthropology from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio.
“I realized I really liked working with teenagers and young adults while serving a year in AmeriCorps after college, where I worked as a mentor and academic support specialist in a middle school,” she said.
She also spent two years as admissions and residence staff at a private boarding high school.
Dennis worked in student affairs in higher education for 13 years in a variety of roles in Ohio, West Virginia and Colorado.
She also taught anthropology and sociology at West Virginia University at Parkersburg.
“We are so excited to promote Amy to her new job at CMC Salida,” said Rachel Pokrandt, CMC vice president and campus dean of Leadville and Salida. “She’s an essential member of our campus team.”
