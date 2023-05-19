Two Salida schools were recognized for academic achievement and growth by Colorado Department of Education at the department’s annual awards ceremony Thursday in Denver.
Crest Academy received the James Irwin School of Excellence Award.
The award is given to schools that exceed expectations on the academic achievement indicator of the school performance framework, reflecting exceptional performance in math, English language arts and science.
Longfellow Elementary School was awarded the Governor’s Distinguished Improvement Award, given to schools that demonstrate exceptional student growth.
Neither award was given out for 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but both schools are previous recipients of the awards, most recently in 2019.
Salida School District R-32-J Superintendent David Blackburn said, “We are deeply proud of our staff and students that continue to excel, regardless of the pandemic.
“The continual recognition from our State Department of Education comes from great systems and staff.
“Community and family support make this kind of year-after-year success a reality. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.