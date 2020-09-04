The plans and protocols that staff at the Buena Vista School District, as well as partners in the local medical field, left the realm of theory and entered the world of practical application when the fall school semester commenced Aug. 27.
District superintendent Lisa Yates updated parents Monday on how those plans were going in the semester’s first few days in a weekly Zoom teleconference.
“Things are going well. A lot of the protocols we have in place, they certainly take practice, but they’re working,” Yates said. “We have a lot of technical pieces to work through on the screeners. We’re certainly getting all the information, it’s just how to do it efficiently so we can quickly do the checks as students are coming in. We’ve got lots of people working on that, and I feel we’ll be in a good place in just a few days.”
When Yates began these weekly updates at 5 p.m. every Monday earlier this year, the plan was for the Aug. 31 conference to be the last. However, she said that due to demand, the Zoom meetings would continue through the school year.
“Overall, it has been a good start to the school year. I feel that everyone was just exhausted Friday because of all the anxiety and anticipation and ‘How will this really work?’ Then after a good weekend, everybody seemed much more refreshed today,” she said.
The district is using a system of Google forms to screen students for self-reported symptoms of illness each morning. Yates said that the screening system has had good participation, although she noted that some were attempting to fill out the forms the night before.
“I get it, trying to get ahead of the game, but the time stamp will kick you out of the screener for the next day, so we won’t see that you’ve screened in the night before,” Yates said. “Ideally, the time to screen is between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. That’s going to set us up to the best place.”
She also reminded families that the screenings need to be completed daily.
“Our nurses are collecting the names so that we can follow up with the families so that we can make sure there’s not an access or user issue, but other than that, it’s just a matter of getting into the routine,” Yates said.
On the other major concern, masks, Yates said “the students are really doing a great job with masking.”
Thursday and Friday last week were half days, so Yates said it remained to be seen how students would tolerate wearing masks over longer periods of time.
“We’ve encouraged teachers to look at all those options of making sure you can get outside when you can and just sticking with the protocol,” she said.
She reminded families that “the masks have to be clean to be effective.
“The school district will do as much as we can about that,” she said. “We can’t obviously wash everyone’s mask, and using all disposables creates a whole other issue for our world. So we’re just going to do our best with a campaign to get students to wash their own.”
