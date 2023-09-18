With support from Chaffee County and Chaffee County Department of Human Services, Ark Valley Preschool announced it will open Sept. 25.
The preschool will replace the former Schoolhouse at Poncha Springs and will operate out of the same location, 330 Burnett Ave.
Preschool staff have been busy getting their classroom ready, hiring new staff and preparing for a start to the school year, a press release stated.
The plan is to open one classroom to start, for children ages 3-5 years old.
Ark Valley Preschool staff said they are committed to providing an enriched, developmentally appropriate and calm learning environment for young children. “We are committed to developing the whole child, fostering a lifelong love of education and independent thinking. Our programs will integrate the arts, imagination, multisensory teaching and creative expression through play,” the release stated. Children will be exposed to nature daily, as well as books, storytelling, music and movement.
Enrollment forms can be found at ArkValleyPreschool.org.
Email any questions to Director Carmel Burton at carmel@arkvalleypreschool.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.