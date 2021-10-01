Childhood is filled with rites of passage, and in Salida one of those is distribution of bicycle helmets to fourth-graders at Longfellow Elementary School.
Shawn Gillis, owner of Absolute Bikes, arrived at the school Tuesday with more than 100 helmets to fit a new class of cyclists. During the Ride Right Cycle Safe Fourth Grade Helmet Program, Absolute teamed up with police and fire officials to encourage kids to wear helmets and keep themselves safe on local streets.
It marked the 15th year of Gillis’ effort to give the city’s youth a head start on safe cycling practices.
“Our staff said that if we are going to be a bicycle business in the town, we have to give back to the community,” Gillis said. “That first year, there were two bike-car accidents with students. Both were OK, but with a little better skill-set and respect for what’s going on, they could have avoided it. That was the original start.”
He said the program also intends that these fourth-graders will be role models for others to wear helmets and practice safe riding.
“We want them to be really good examples in the community,” Gillis said. “It’s important to start with the youth. They’re the ones who are going to tell their parents or their older brothers and sisters and lead by example. It had to start somewhere, so we chose fourth grade.”
Helmet company Shimano Lazer provided discounted helmets, and Live Well Chaffee County, Salida Family Dentistry, Monarch Community Outreach and the City of Salida helped sponsor the program.
Tuesday’s event featured four one-hour bike safety sessions. In addition to helmet wearing, presenters spoke to the kids about other issues such as which side of the street to ride on, crosswalks, sidewalks, hand signals and making eye contact with drivers at intersections.
Gillis said they try to emphasize the fun of riding along with safety and discussed subjects like what local biking trails the kids prefer. The kids also were able to participate in bicycle riding drills focusing on balance and maneuvering.
He said students who received helmets during previous years often come up to him to express gratitude. “They’ll say, ‘I still have my helmet.’ We’ll hear that in conversation. The City of Salida with police and fire departments – it’s a great interaction with them and the students. It’s super fun to watch this.”
Student James Cudworth picked out a black helmet, which matched his T-shirt and pants. “I go bike riding every Saturday,” James said, smiling next to his friends Liam Chavez and Samuel Smith. “I had another helmet but I’m happy to have this new one.”
