Salida Montessori Charter School recently reported results from the Colorado Measures of Academic Success assessment taken by students in the spring.
Despite difficulties posed by the pandemic in testing students for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the school’s data 68 percent of students met or exceeded expectations for growth in math and English language arts (ELA).
The school’s median growth percentile of 71 in math and ELA exceeded state expectations.
On the ELA assessment, 73 percent of students in third through seventh grade met or exceeded achievement expectations.
A school press release stated that although state assessment data has been severely limited due to the pandemic and learning loss has been a prominent concern, Salida Montessori Charter School has been able to offer fully in-person learning during the last two years.
The Colorado Unified Improvement Plan for Salida Montessori Charter School for this year notes priority performance challenges at the school from last year’s data include flat performance on Elementary STAR math assessments and students in need of intervention, attributed to insufficient interventions.
Low growth on the DIBELS (Dynamic Indicators of Basic Early Literacy) reading assessment among students in need of reading intervention in kindergarten through third grade, attributed to aligning expectations around student differentiation, is another challenge.
Improvement strategies for 2021-2022 include increasing the elementary math mean through more targeted early interventions and a schoolwide plan to address student differentiation.
Salida Montessori Charter School has seen changes in the last year.
Enrollment at the school expanded by 30 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
The school was also able to add 15 spaces to its tuition-based public preschool program.
With the increase in students, the school has moved to a larger space at the St. Joseph Catholic Church school building this year, taking over the space recently vacated by Crest Academy.
The larger building offers students a gym space, dedicated art room and resource room.
Head of School Courtney Landry said, “This last year and a half has been challenging for everyone, and our community of students, families and staff have really pulled together. We are so excited to grow and expand Montessori options.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.