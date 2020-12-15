Registration is underway for spring classes at Colorado Mountain College.
Registration for classes, both credit and non-credit, is best accessed online.
CMC continues to follow state and local public health protocols to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The college is continuing on the CMC Trail Map it introduced in the fall, with the majority of classes offered as Flex (virtual, at a set time) or Online Anytime (virtual, on your own schedule) options, and a smaller number offered as in-person courses.
CMC advises registering as soon as possible for spring semester classes which begin Jan 18.
Visit http://coloradomtn.edu/trailmap for a full explanation of the Trail Map plan.
Visit https://coloradomtn.edu/registering-information/ for registration information andhttps://coloradomtn.edu/classes/ to search for classes.
For more information, call 800-621-8559.
