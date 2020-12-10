The Salida School District audit for the 2019-2020 school year performed by Clifton Larson Allen was reported to be a clean audit by auditor Allison Slife.
This was the first year Clifton Larson Allen had performed an audit for the district.
Sheila Moore, district business manager, said the audit was very thorough.
The draft copy of the audit was approved unanimously by the school board at their regular meeting Tuesday.
Longfellow Elementary School principal Chuck McKenna gave the board a detailed report.
McKenna said there are currently 374 students attending Longfellow and another 48 attending the online option.
He said by Jan. 4 they expected at least seven new students to attend Longfellow for a total of 429.
The pupil count for January 2020 was 434.
Several of the principals spoke of the shifting that will take place between those who have been attending an online option first semester, returning back to in-person and vice versa as students and parents assess their needs.
There has been some contention regarding the block schedule system put in place this year at Salida High School and credit concerns for those enrolled in Colorado Mountain College concurrent enrollment classes.
Even with the confusion over credits and schedules, health concerns and pivoting between in-person and remote learning, Superintendent David Blackburn said of the past year, “We made it. We survived 2020 and we’re going to end in person. And we kept everybody’s job. We haven’t put anybody on furlough.”
He said it has been a challenging year and “we have stretched ourselves in lots of ways.”
“I’m very thankful for our community,” he said.
Blackburn credited the work of Amy Ward, the director of academic affairs, who started investigating the possibilities of an online program which he said kept 20 teaching positions.
In other business, the board approved regulation and exhibit policies per the superintendent by a 4-2 vote. Dissenting votes were Joel McBride and Jeannie Peters. Board member Cheri Post was not present.
Collective bargaining team recommendations were unanimously approved including:
• A four percent retention payment for all staff. The retention is PERA includable, with the district’s matching 22 percent added. No staff will receive less than $500.
• No permanent and recurring changes to employees’ salary (salary freeze), due to state financial constraints and the district operating $1.8 million in the red.
• All certified educational credits allow for horizontal movement on the pay scale, including January and August 2021.
• Increase the mechanic pay by $2 per hour.
• Increase aide pay by $1 per hour to match the new classified sub pay of $14.
• Minor changes in policy and repeal of others.
Mill levy certification and resolution 2020-3 was also approved unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.