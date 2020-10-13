Salida School board will elect a new board president to fill the position left by the resignation of Jennifer Visitacion.
The board will formally accept Visitacion’s resignation and also issue a resolution declaring the Dist. 2 board vacancy left by Visitacion’s departure.
An executive session will be held at 4 p.m. today to receive legal advice on specific legal questions pursuant to CRS 24-6-402(4)(b).
A work session at 5 p.m. to go over the budget process review and discuss potential money for the collective bargaining team process will be followed at 6 p.m. by the board’s regular session in-person at Kesner Board Room, E. 349 Ninth St.
In other business the board will also:
• Hear a guest report from Chaffee County Public Health.
• Hear reports from department managers and school principals.
• Consider a resolution regarding civility and citizenship.
• Consider approval of the superintendent hiring a contractor for evaluation of district population counts.
• Reaffirm all action taken since March 20 in virtual meetings.
• Consider approval on first reading of policy changes as recommended by Colorado Association of School Boards (CASB).
Those who wish to attend the school board meting virtually can do so via Zoom at:
Meeting ID: 817 9532 1165
Passcode: 6sktBi
Join the meeting by phone at:
253-215-8782
Meeting ID: 817 9523 1165
Passcode 994941
