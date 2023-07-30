The Chaffee County Department of Human Services is collecting school supplies for its annual drive to help students who might not be able to afford them otherwise.
Donations of school supplies can be dropped off at donation boxes in Walmart, Arkansas Valley Christian Mission and Department of Human Services offices.
Monetary donations are also welcome; checks should be made out to Chaffee County Department of Human Services and mailed or dropped off at 448 E. First St., Room 166.
“It’s very important to us,” Lea Johnson, DHS administrative specialist, said about conducting the drive and being able to help families. “The whole department loves to be involved.”
Families interested in receiving some of the donated supplies must register by July 31. To sign up, families in Salida must call the DHS Salida office at 719-530-2500, extension 0, and families in Buena Vista must call 719-395-0344, extension 1000.
The registered students will be able to come to Chaffee County DHS in Salida to receive their supplies from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 9, or the Buena Vista office from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.