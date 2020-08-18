Since March local drivers have not had to keep an eye out for kids headed to or from school, but that is about to change.
Starting Wednesday drivers need to be alert as Salida students head back to school, and this year more kids will be walking or riding bikes to get there.
Salida School District Transportation has expanded the area in which students must walk or use other transportation to get to school because of distancing requirements aboard school buses.
As a result there will be more kids out on the street going to and coming from school in the mornings and afternoons.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson had these tips for local drivers as the school year starts:
• Slow down.
• Pay attention to your surroundings
• Stay off phones while driving and at intersections.
“Kids need to physically see and make eye contact with a driver before they cross the street,” Johnson said.
Students will be headed to school before 8 a.m. and this week and next week, will have an early release schedule of 1:30 p.m. for Longfellow Elementary School and 1:45 for middle and high schools.
Beginning Aug. 31, school schedules are expected to be extended to a regular 4 p.m. dismissal.
