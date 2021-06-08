The question of rescinding the Salida School Board’s declaration of fiscal exigency is again on the agenda for the June board meeting.
The move was made in the fall in response the uncertain nature of district finances in light of the effects of COVID-19.
As funding has shifted and become more available, the board is being asked to consider rescinding that status.
Among the items to be discussed are Multi-Tiered Systems of Support to include Solvista Health and counselors with an action item to consider a memorandum of understanding with Solvista including $30,000 support of a mental health professional with a two year commitment.
The board will also discuss vaccination requirements, a reorganization of the structure of alternative education in the district, and policy implementation.
Action items include consideration of posting board secretary and public information officer duties, giving the superintendent authority to negotiate a sales contract for 627 Oak St. a property the district is currently renting for future central administration and classroom space.
Among the items included in the board’s consent agenda are the hiring of Jacquelynn Crabtree as the district’s new director of academic affairs and Talmage Trujillo, principal of Horizons Exploratory Academy, as the new principal of Salida High School.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. today.
Prior to the regular meeting the board will meet in a work session at 4:30 p.m. for a public budget inspection. At 5 p.m. the board will adjourn to executive session to discuss the purchase, acquisition, lease, transfer or sale of any real, personal or other property interest.
The board will honor district retirees at 5:30 p.m. Retirees include: Tami Thompson, Mark Tameler, Sally Tameler, Terry Clark, Johanna Hall, Vicki Schehrer, Charlie Verhoeven, Mary Gagliardi, Claudia Guy, Chuck McKenna and Mary Weber.
The public is invited to watch the meetings live via YouTube. Search Salida Schools.
Requests for public comment should by emailed to the board secretary at bcoscarella@salidaschools.org by 2 p.m. today.
