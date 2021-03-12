Proposed changes to the Salida High School graduation requirements was a main topic of conversation at the Salida School Board meeting Tuesday.
Changes proposed include the introduction of a Freshman Academy and a revamp of requirements and programming to emphasize social studies curriculum and activities as well as the pursuit of certifications and associate degrees prior to graduation.
At least 77 people were online for the virtual meeting and several participated in public comment, mostly focused on that issue.
Parent Amy Reed asked that the process of making changes be slowed down and the focus be shifted to having a “normal” school year for 2021-2022, to allow staff and students to “reset” after a year and a half of upheaval in the routine of school.
Robin NeJame asked for more inclusive and collaborative community conversations in the process and for more information about what the different programming might look like and the financial estimates of different scenarios.
Desirae Westphal wondered about transparency in the process and consistent answers and also asked the board to slow down in its decision-making.
Susan Matthews questioned the apparent lack of planning and discussion and the board’s adherence to policy and procedures in light of the vote upon first reading of the proposed changes.
Teachers Kate Clark and Abigail Cooksey, on behalf of Salida High School teachers, who they said are excited about the prospects of a revamped high school program and Salida Education Association, asked the board for an early release day or a remote day to give teachers paid time to discuss the possible changes. They also expressed the concern that the timeline be slowed down as it is unlikely the changes could realistically be implemented next year.
Robin Russell of Colorado Department of Education gave the board the green light to pursue a reimagining of graduation requirements.
Russell told the board, “I have to say the requirements that you’re considering are exactly the kind of innovation that was envisioned by the legislature when they first designed graduation guidelines.
She said she has had many conversations with districts across the state that, in the wake of COVID-19, have begun to look at their requirements and consider ways that they could or should change them. None have been as comprehensive as the plan Salida is considering, she said.
She also mentioned the possibility of financial opportunities opened up by such changes.
“There are some dollars that essentially are unlocked with innovation,” she said, giving examples of grants and scholarships available to the district and to students.
The board also heard an update from Colorado Mountain College president Carrie Besnette Hauser, who attended the meeting in person.
She acknowledged Dave Armstrong’s engagement as a liason for the Salida district, which as yet has no direct board representation.
Ilona Witty gave a detailed report for Salida Early Childhood Center. She said that this year the number of kids in each class was limited by COVID-19 restrictions, but they hope to be back to full enrollment next year.
Witty said SECC will send 42 kindergartners to Longfellow Elementary School next year.
District director of academic affairs Amy Ward told the board spring assessments are still undecided. She said testing will occur at some level, but may be reduced from normal years.
High school students will still be taking PSAT and SAT assessments as usual.
Superintendent David Blackburn gave a COVID-19 update and said the majority of staff will be fully vaccinated by spring break, which should cut down on quarantines and shut downs due to staff shortages.
The county’s shift to level blue on the COVID-19 dial increases the possibility of allowing more spectators to sports events as season C begins. The season also has more outdoor sports.
Ward shared teacher reflections on the impact of this year’s online programming.
Blackburn and Ward said the program should be developed even as normality returns to the schools, to utilize the technology.
Blackburn reflected on the proposed changes at Salida High School, saying what he is hearing from staff is that the ideas are worth exploring and they are excited, but that all parts could be put into place by next year.
He said it will be a longer conversation during the next 12 months.
Even as teachers at the high school discuss changes at the high school, Salida High School principal Tami Thompson said, they are worried about what those changes might mean to the security of their jobs.
Action items approved by the board were the consent agenda and the 2021-2022 school year calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.