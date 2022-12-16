The Salida school board unanimously approved the mill levy certification for 2022-2023 of 16.693 mills at its Tuesday meeting.
District business manager Shiela Moore told the board the final mill levy assessed value for this year is $347,511,598 and includes Chaffee and Fremont counties.
Per HB20-1418, the district’s target over the next eight years is 24.793 mills.
The board also approved on second reading policies regarding student dress code, purchasing and purchasing authority up to $20,000 and the school properties disposal procedure.
The board approved the consent agenda, which included acceptance of the resignation of former SHS Principal Talmage Trujillo under personnel items.
Longfellow Elementary School Principal Cory Scheffel gave an in-depth report about the school.
Scheffel said this year’s student count is the highest of the last 12 years.
This year’s enrollment at the kindergarten-through-fourth-grade school is 462. In 2011 the student count was 387. The average yearly number of students over the past 12 years is 426.
Dean of Students Jennifer Lang presented the positive behavior program in place at the school.
Lang is also the building’s assessment coordinator and 504 case manager.
Counselor Kelly Hamilton explained how she works with students and with adults on behalf of students at the school.
Among the challenges Scheffel outlined are the 6 percent population growth, an increase of 27 students, over last year.
He said 101 students are currently enrolled in fourth grade and many are headed to Salida Middle School next year, although some will go to Crest Academy.
He said in 2021 75 preschoolers attended Salida Early Childhood Center, which translated to 93 kindergartners at LES this year.
Currently there are 80 preschoolers headed to kindergarten next year.
The discussion portion of the meeting focused on planning for the future, specifically regarding the district’s facilities, with Superintendent David Blackburn asking the board for direction.
Blackburn highlighted housing, future and recreation as topics to be investigated further.
He said it was a conversation begun in March 2020, but COVID-19 had postponed planning.
He said it was time to “pick up the pieces from before COVID-19,” set the district up for growth and identify priorities for the future.
