The Salida school board unanimously approved the mill levy certification for 2022-2023 of 16.693 mills at its Tuesday meeting.

District business manager Shiela Moore told the board the final mill levy assessed value for this year is $347,511,598 and includes Chaffee and Fremont counties.

