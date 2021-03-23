Salida High School science teacher Heidi Slaymaker, was notified March 11, that she had received a Boettcher Teacher Recognition Award after being nominated by senior Sophie Pressly, a Boettcher Scholarship finalist.
Slaymaker, who teaches biology, anatomy and physiology, and environmental science is finishing her sixth year of teaching at Salida High School.
The award recognizes the significant role a teacher played in shaping the educational experience and development of a Boettcher finalist.
The honor consists of a personalized plaque, a special tribute from Sophie and a $500 grant via a https://www.donorschoose.org/ online gift card.
Slaymaker said, “In a school year like ’20-’21, it feels great to have some recognition of the work that we are doing in the classroom at the high school.
“The staff as a whole has overcome some huge hurdles this year and I’m proud to be a part of such an amazing team. I’m also thankful that we were able to teach in person for most of the semester – anatomy is far more interesting in person than online.”
She said Pressly was an excellent student in anatomy and physiology.
“She always looked to dive into topics a little deeper and tried to make connections between lessons. She could handle the toughest of topics and wasn’t afraid to ask questions to make sure she had a clear understanding.”
Slaymaker said she intends to use the award money to enhance the learning experience in anatomy and physiology with virtual reality software.
This would allow students to view the human body layer by layer and system by system. Students would be able to isolate components of the body for comprehension and then build the body up to see how those components work with other systems.
“Providing that visual resource could be key to student success,” she said.
“I’m excited for Sophie and the opportunities that lie ahead for her.” Slaymaker said, “Regardless of the path she takes, I’m sure she will do great things.”
The Boettcher Foundation also awarded a $100 grant to Sophie’s counselor via a https://www.donorschoose.org/ online gift card to be used for similar purposes.
