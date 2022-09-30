The Buena Vista school board has decided to continue the five-day school week.
The question arose after rising popularity of the four-day school week. With the four-day week currently used by 124 of the 178 districts in Colorado, the board was prompted to consider committing the Buena Vista School District to a four-day school week as well.
The board began its investigation into the possible switch in December by including a question in the biannual calender survey to families and staff on whether they would support it or not.
“The results from 343 responses showed that there was interest in the community to consider this schedule change,” Suzette Hachmann, school board president, said.
“Just over half of respondents answered that they support a four-day week. Many of the comments indicated a desire for more information about the logistics of a four-day schedule and its impacts to the school community.”
Following up on the investigation, the board looked for evidence to determine whether a four-day week would be better for BV students, studying research on student achievement, student health, student behavior, student satisfaction and family needs.
The evidence the board found to support the four-day school week was not promising, with a decrease in student achievement, no effect on teacher retention and only a 1-2 percent increase in cost savings.
“There is evidence that once a community makes the shift, it prefers the four-day week. Family satisfaction is high,” Hachmann said. “Schools generally do not shift back to the five-day week. While challenges exist on the front end of a schedule change, such as child care and activities for students on the off day, the slack is picked up by other partners.
“Some school districts fill in themselves and end up re-engaging students on the off day in various activities with their own staff. Some school districts partner with other entities or grant programs to fund and operate activities on the off day.”
Due to the lack of benefit found in switching to a four-day school week, the board has decided to not go through with the change and continue its five-day school week.
“While we recognize that many families would prefer this schedule to align with their family priorities, we do not see that it would be the best option for all families in our school district,” Hachmann said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.