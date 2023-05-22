Salida School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. today at Crest Academy, 627 Oak St.
On the agenda is consideration of the preliminary budget for the 2023-2024 school year and an appropriations resolution with preliminary budget estimates.
