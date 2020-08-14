Salida School District nutrition department plans to continue offering meals made from scratch rather than pre-packaged food nutrition, manager Terry Clark told Salida School Board Tuesday.
Clark said the district will continue its cooperation with Guidestone Colorado and the school garden to provide fresh ingredients for student meals.
Salida School District offers students breakfast and lunch daily.
There will be several changes in the routine of meals at all schools this year, most notably the absence of a salad bar and fruit bar this year.
Another big change will be the elimination of options for each meal.
The reason for that change is because meals are going to be served instead of kids helping themselves this year.
Clark said meal service will be non-contact at all schools.
At Longfellow Elementary School students will be brought to the lunchroom and seated in their classes and will be served with meal trays including napkins, utensils and milk.
After students finish eating, staff will clear tables and sanitize before the next group.
Timing of meals may need to be adjusted for the cleaning routine.
At Salida Middle School and Salida High School meals will be plated on the line and served with utensils and milk. A plastic barrier has been set up to separate kitchen staff and students.
In all cases, students will not use the pin pad, but their meal numbers will be entered in by kitchen managers.
Procedures at Crest Academy and Horizon’s Exploratory Academy will remain largely the same as before with meals being delivered to the schools.
