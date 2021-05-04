Colorado Mountain College will celebrate the accomplishments of its graduates during in-person commencement ceremonies May 7-8.
Hundreds of students from all 11 campuses will receive certificates of occupational proficiency, associate degrees and bachelor’s degrees.
The college has made adjustments to the traditional graduation ceremony in order to ensure health and safety.
Students are limited to the number of guests they may invite to coincide with COVID-19 restrictions set by the county where each ceremony is held.
At this time, all ceremonies will require those in attendance to wear masks, unless someone is medically unable to wear a mask.
Each ceremony may be modified to meet future health guidelines.
CMC is livestreaming several of the graduation ceremonies. Visit https://coloradomtn.edu/graduation to see the availability of streaming for particular ceremonies.
Visit https://coloradomtn.edu/graduation for more information and for details on each commencement ceremony.
