Sangre de Cristo Electric Association will award one four-year scholarship at $2,000 per year to a graduating high school senior only and 13 $2,000 one-time scholarships in 2021.
Industry associates may fund additional scholarships.
The scholarships may be used by any full-time student at any accredited two or four-year college, university or vocational or technical school and at any level of the student’s education.
Applicants must be Sangre de Cristo Electric Association member or dependent of a member.
Anyone with an active electric account in his or her name is considered a member.
For scholarship purposes, the member must be a person, not a business or organization.
Applicants will be judged on grade point average, ACT/SAT tests, activities, goals and need.
One of the $2,000 scholarships may be awarded to the dependent of a electric association employee or dependent.
Past recipients are eligible to apply again if they meet qualifying criteria.
The program is supported through unclaimed or donated capital credits not through charging higher rates to consumers.
Applications will only be accepted through the association’s online portal. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Jan. 29. Log on to myelectric.coop/community/youth-programs to complete an application.
