The Salida school board met in special session Tuesday to swear in returning and new school board members.
Joining incumbents Jodi Breckenridge Petit, Carrie Coscarella-Mattix, Jeannie Peters and Joe Smith was newcomer Mandy Paschall, representing director District 3.
After taking their oath of office, the board elected officers.
Joe Smith retained the seat of school board president. The seat of vice president will be filled by Jodi Breckenridge Petit, and Carrie Coscarella-Mattix was elected treasurer.
The role of board secretary remains filled by Kim LeTourneau, who is not a board member.
The board then considered action items.
A contract for Traditional Hardwood Flooring to refinish both high school gym floors, not to exceed $10,583.40, was approved. Funds will come from the district’s general fund.
The recommendations of the Collective Bargaining Team and a new salary schedule were approved by the board.
Changes approved include a 10 percent raise for certified staff, a $1 per hour raise for classified staff and $2,000 base pay for managers.
Certified staff will receive a $500 one-time bonus, classified staff a $1,000 one-time bonus and managers a 5 percent one-time bonus
The board will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 following a work session at which potential new board members to fill vacancies will be interviewed.
