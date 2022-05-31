Caleb Richardson of Salida and Joel Salazar of Buena Vista were among 547 students who received degrees May 14 from Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania.
Richardson, a molecular biology major, also was named to the spring dean’s list with distinction.
To be named to the dean’s list with distinction, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.84, according to a press release.
A 2018 graduate of Salida High School, he is the son of Seth and Susan Richardson of Salida.
Grove City College is a Christian liberal arts college north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
