Schools prepare to open

Salida School Board heard from district department managers and superintendent David Blackburn about the preparations being made for the opening of school at their regular school board meeting.
Blackburn said local conditions support the in-person learning option for students and staff.
Conditions are fluid, however and Blackburn said he would be monitoring the county situation and plans may change according to conditions.
“We have a plan. A plan’s as good as paper. What we’re looking at is how does what’s implemented match with reality,” Blackburn said.
An important component to the district’s precautions is layers of protection for students and staff, with masking, temperature checks, sanitization measures, cohorts, maximum distancing in classrooms and shared spaces and other measures designed to cover as many aspects of safety as possible with redundancy built in.
Blackburn characterized the beginning of the school year as a “soft opening” as students return to a shortened day Aug. 19 through Aug. 26.
Students will be dismissed early so staff has a chance to identify areas that need improvement as the year unfolds.
Aug. 27 will be a remote learning day, designed to discover any glitches in that system and solve them before the system is needed due to changing conditions.
Blackburn said the goal for the slow opening is to be 100 percent ready for full day instruction and prepared for changing scenarios by Aug. 28.
Masking will be required for students in fifth grade and older.
Longfellow Elementary School will encourage mask wearing for younger students.
An online option is being offered this year. So far student enrollment for the online option stands at:
• Kindergarten-fourth grade – 34
• Fifth-eighth grade – 28
• Ninth-12th grade – 29
Four students are on hold pending completed paperwork.
Facilities manger Brandon Hawkins updated the board on the addition of hand washing stations, temperature scanners and improved HVAC systems in all of the district’s school buildings.
Terry Clark, nutrition manager, said the offerings at the school would be more limited this year, however the department remains committed to using fresh ingredients from its partnership with Guidestone Colorado and the community garden and making nutritious meals from scratch.
With a new “non-contact” breakfast and lunch program students and teachers will have to get used to new procedures for meals, including meals being served to students at tables at Longfellow Elementary School rather than students standing in line.
Big changes for this year are no salad bars or fruit bars and no options for each meal.
Evalyn Parks, transportation manager said buses are ready to go with temperature scanners and spacing.
Adjustments have been made to routes due to Colorado Department of Education and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines limiting the number of passengers per bus.
The biggest adjustment for students within the city limits will be a widening of the area in which students must walk or find alternative transportation to school.
Parks said bus routes have been pushed out to serve the students living farthest away.
New walking boundaries go from Crestone Ave (CR 160) to U.S. 50 and from First Street (Colo. 291) to Trailside Circle.
In other business the board:
• Heard a presentation from Kimberly Parker on the implementation of a Full Circle Restorative Justice program in conjunction with the schools.
• Approved a resolution to define “actively engaged in the education process” and student attendance for the 2020-2021 school year.
• Approved on first reading policies relating to reopening schools, reflecting Title IX changes and reflecting state legislative changes.
A planned fall board retreat was cancelled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.