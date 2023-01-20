Salida Montessori Charter School announced that its students achieved several positive outcomes on the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) assessment administered last spring and released in fall.
According to a press release, achievements included:
• Students met state expectations at the elementary level of achievement in all areas tested.
• Middle school students (sixth-eighth grades) outperformed 93 percent of similar students tested around the state for the CMAS English Language Arts assessment.
• Middle school students exceeded state expectations for achievement across all areas of testing
Salida Montessori Charter School is a public charter school, authorized by the Charter School Institute, providing tuition-free education to all students in grades K-8 and a tuition-based public preschool program serving ages 1-4.
Although state assessment data has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic, there was not enough comparison data for the state to give the school an overall school rating due to the small population. Colorado Charter School Institute did give the school a rating of Performance with Distinction.
Salida Montessori Charter School will begin accepting open enrollment applications for the 2023-24 school year on Feb. 1. Learn more at http://www.mysmcs.org/.
