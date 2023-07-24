Shavano Academic Booster Club recently announced its May students of the month for Salida School District R-32-J.
Teachers select monthly winners based on excellence in academic achievement, extracurricular activities, special efforts and/or citizenship.
Kreede Hughes
Longfellow Elementary School fourth-grader
Parents: Emily and Dustin Hughes.
Nominating teacher: Felicia Hermosillo.
Comments: Kreede works hard, even when nobody is looking. He is a math whiz and is always there to help a peer with work, with a hug or with an encouraging word.
Kaden Kirchner
Longfellow Elementary School fourth-grader.
Parents: Taryn Burkhart and Keith Kirchner.
Nominating teacher: Tanya Stewart.
Comments: Kaden returns his library books and checks out new titles every week when he visits for his library special. Due to his perseverance, he has achieved 80 circulations this school year. That’s a lot of library books. Kaden also comes to the library with a positive attitude and is respectful to all during our time.
Zach Lady
Longfellow Elementary School fourth-grader.
Parents: David and Katie Lady.
Nominating teacher: Madison Everett.
Comments: Zach always shows great attention to details. He takes extra time and shows dedication to his artwork. He is supportive with his peers and makes everyone in class a better artist.
Santiago Ortiz
Salida Middle School seventh-grader.
Parent: Maria Garcia.
Nominating teacher: Katie Oglesby.
Comments: Santiago is a very talented and dedicated musician. From the moment he took up the baritone saxophone he has excelled in all things music. Santiago is always practicing at home, and I can always count on him to come to class very well prepared for rehearsal. He has auditioned and been accepted into many different honor bands. Santiago is also always sharing his passion for music by researching different songs and bringing them to me as suggestions for the group. At SMS, he currently plays with both the seventh-grade band and the jazz band. He is undoubtedly a leader in both groups.
Ashley Pizzola
Salida Middle School seventh-grader.
Parents: Brenda Jackson and Robert Pizzola.
Nominating teacher: Kelley Jones.
Comments: Ashley has learned how to be an exceptional cake baker and decorator with the help of Mrs. Marchese. With this new skill, Ashley has generously surprised teachers, peers and family members with individual specialty cakes. It is wonderful to see Ashley’s talent and kindness.
Jack Landry
Salida High School junior.
Parents: Matt and Courtney Landry.
Nominating teacher: Michael Williams.
Comments: Someone who is kind, someone who is generous, helpful and thinks of other people. More or less, this is Jack Landry. Schools often come to depend on students like Jack who have natural leadership skills. While his commitment to academic pursuits is commendable, it is Jack’s willingness to engage with the people around him that is remarkable. Whether it is in an academic setting, in SHS Student Council activities, while participating in athletics, extracurricular activities and social life.
Jack transitioned from Salida Montessori Charter School into Salida High School at the beginning of freshman year, and from the moment he walked into SHS, Jack started building meaningful relationships with peers and staff members alike.
As a sophomore and junior he became a prominent student leader. While teachers, staff members and coaches always hope for their students to take on such roles, Jack stepped up smoothly to set an example, whether it be as a member of SHS Student Council, Salida cross-country team and the SHS track and field team. Jack has cunningly aligned his academic pursuits and activities with his unique self.
Olivia Elisha
Salida High School senior.
Parent: Anecita Elisha.
Nominating teacher: André Wilkins.
Comments: She’s been my teaching assistant all semester and rocks. She is a leader in the choir and a solid student. She’s very reliable and shows integrity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.