The Salida Board of Education will choose two new board members tonight to fill the vacant seat for District 5 and the at-large seat.
Prior to the regular meeting, at 4:30 p.m. today the board will interview candidates for the two open seats, which were not filled during the recent election.
Following the swearing-in of new board members, the board will hear a guest report from Solvista Health at its final meeting of 2021.
Salida Middle School Principal Will Wooddell will present a detailed report on the middle school.
The board will also hear reports from other principals and department managers.
Discussion items include a COVID-19 update, the data dashboard and the high school redesign timeline.
The board will also hear an update from strategic planning consultants at Onward Education Consulting.
Among the board’s action items are consideration of the mill levy certification and approval of the amended budget.
The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. today and will be at the Kesner Building boardroom, 349 E. Ninth St., and live streamed on YouTube.
