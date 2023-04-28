Colorado Mountain College will recognize students from all 11 of its campuses throughout the college’s region at 12 commencement ceremonies May 5, 6 and 8.
Reflecting CMC’s dual mission and mix of degree offerings, students will receive bachelor’s and associate degrees and certificates of occupational proficiency, in addition to high school equivalency, general education and workforce diplomas, a press release stated.
CMC Salida’s commencement will take place at 10 a.m. May 6 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Jackie Miller, executive director of Great Outdoors Colorado, will give the keynote address.
Miller has served GOCO for more than 17 years in various capacities from program manager to director of programs and in her current role since 2021. She received her bachelor’s degree from St. Michael’s College in Vermont and was instrumental in launching Generation Wild in 2015 to motivate youth and their families in Colorado to get outdoors.
