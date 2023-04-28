Colorado Mountain College will recognize students from all 11 of its campuses throughout the college’s region at 12 commencement ceremonies May 5, 6 and 8.

Reflecting CMC’s dual mission and mix of degree offerings, students will receive bachelor’s and associate degrees and certificates of occupational proficiency, in addition to high school equivalency, general education and workforce diplomas, a press release stated.

