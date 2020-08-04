CMC hires associate dean

Rob Simpson is the new associate dean of academic and student services for Colorado Mountain College, Salida.
Simpson’s role will be to lead the expansion of CMC in Salida and Poncha Springs.
“The associate dean of the Salida campus will be responsible for creating a dynamic and creative student experience,” Rachel Pokrandt, CMC vice president and campus dean of Leadville and Salida said.
Simpson comes to CMC with a bachelor’s degree in physical education and a master’s degree in education in college student affairs from Azusa Pacific University.
During his 21-year career in higher education, he has served as an academic administrator, faculty member and student affairs professional.
“Rob has the right background, student-centered approach and experience starting programs from scratch that will serve the goals of the campus in the years to come,” Pokrandt said. “I can’t wait for the community to get to know him.”
Simpson served as director of campus recreation at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon, and helped bring about the building of a 50,000 square foot student and campus recreation center from the ground up a press release stated.
“I absolutely love the idea of being part of something new that will serve people into the future,” Simpson said.
“Taking time to listen to the goals and concerns of the community will be key in moving forward with important decisions that affect the lives of our students,” he said.
An avid fly fisher, trail runner, hiker, skier and backpacker, Simpson said he is particularly eager to live and work in the Rocky Mountains.
“I look forward to becoming deeply rooted in the community and being able to stand back 10 years from now to see how CMC has grown to meet the unique needs of Salida and Poncha Springs,” Simpson said.
Simpson and his wife Cammie have been married for 28 years and have two children, Alek, 24, and Sophie, 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.