Horizons Exploratory Academy students headed out to Mission: Wolf, a wolf sanctuary in Westcliffe, recently for volunteer work and to learn about wolves and the sustainable environment they live in.
Students helped construct a fence as part of expanding an enclosure for the wolves.
HEA has been volunteering at Mission: Wolf since 2014.
Principal Talmage Trujillo said they take a student work trip to the sanctuary once or twice a year.
Mission: Wolf depends on volunteers to complete many critical projects that directly and indirectly benefit the 26 or so resident wolves and wolf dogs.
One of the benefits of this program is the opportunity to teach and reinforce connection to nature and empathy for wild things, Trujillo said.
“Wolves have historically been generalized, misunderstood, and in many cases vilified in our society. A lot of adolescents can relate to this on a personal level. Mission: Wolf has been an incredible classroom setting not only for intellectual growth, but for personal and social growth as well,” he said.
Jennifer Denning, 17, has been to Mission: Wolf before.
She said the most interesting thing about the sanctuary is seeing a place that helps animals that would otherwise be put down.
“They want to get to the point where they are not getting wolves anymore, she said. “It’s a nursing home for wolves.”
Denning said one of the more interesting things she has learned about wolves is the factor that they need social companionship.
Three of the wolves at the sanctuary are known as the Ambassador Pack, and visitors and volunteers can interact with them.
David Ecker, 18, said he had seen wolves from a distance at the alligator farm, but never before up close.
“They lick your teeth in greeting,” he said.
Fabein Bently, 16, said he was struck by the stainability of the sanctuary with solar panels for electricity, well water, generators and using scraps to build with.
All three said they were impressed with the on-site volunteers, who live at the sanctuary.
Bently said it surprised him that so many people volunteer for so long to help these animals.
He said the best part of going out and volunteering was actually working and helping the animals and doing something rather than just seeing them.
Of the three students interviewed, Ecker and Bently said they might be interested in working with animals in the future.
Denning was a little more reticent.
“I used to want to be a veterinarian, but not anymore. Veterinarians have a high rate of depression,” she said, however she might consider rescuing animals when she is older and retired like her grandparents, who have a rescue for Bassett hounds.
Kent Weber, co-founder of Mission: Wolf said the group from HEA was an outstanding group.
He said not only did they get more fence built than most professionals would, they understood the necessity of controlling their behavior around the animals.
He said a lot of the Horizons kids are good communicators who outperformed many of the college age volunteers.
Communication is the main skill Weber hopes kids get out of the experience.
“If you can behave in front of a wild canine and have them see you as a leader, he said, then you can communicate better with families, teachers and others,” he said.
Mission: Wolf is currently home to 23 canines, including full blood and wolf dog hybrids, and several horses.
The wolves and hybrids come from situations where, raised in captivity, they are unable to be released in to the wild.
The land on which the sanctuary is located is in the wolves’ name so that it will always be their home said Weber.
For more information about Mission: Wolf visit http://www.missionwolf.org
