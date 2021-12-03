Andre Wilkins, Salida schools director of music, announce two in-person free concerts will take place Tuesday and Wednesday in Salida High School auditorium.
Salida Middle School and Salida High School students will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the concert and jazz bands will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The program will consist of traditional winter holiday scene music.
“I’m super proud of all the kids and excited to be doing this in person for the community,” Wilkins said. “Following COVID-19 restrictions, masks are mandatory for all audience members.”
Salida High School music T-shirts will be available for $15.
