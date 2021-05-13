by Mountain Mail Staff
Shavano Academic Booster Club recently announced its scholarship winners for 2021.
Scholarship applications follow specific criteria, including: leadership potential, community involvement, motivation, work ethics and the written presentation of an application essay.
The organization provided five scholarships this year to the following students:
$1,500 scholarships
Sophie Pressly
Comments: Sophie has focused on academic success as a priority throughout high school.
She has maintained a straight A record while taking advanced placement and college courses. She is ranked first in her graduating class with a 5.0 weighted grade point average.
Sophie has been active in clubs and sports throughout high school, and graduated a semester early in December 2020.
She is also a musician and art enthusiast and has found time to volunteer in her community. Sophie even founded her own nonprofit organization, called Heart of the Community Christmas Drive.
Sophie discovered her passion for medicine when she participated in a shadow program at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
She plans to be a surgeon and has been accepted at the University of Arizona Honors College, which she intends to follow with medical school.
Hannah Rhude
Hannah is no stranger to academic success.
She ranks second in her graduating class with a 4.26 grade point average.
She has been listed on the honor role of distinction in school every year since the fifth grade.
She has been a successful member of the swim team and worked as a lifeguard at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center.
Hannah has been active in many clubs while in high school.
Her proudest accomplishment was the successful implementation of a math intervention program at Longfellow Elementary School.
Not only did she help solidify understanding of math concepts, she was able to measure student progress through pre- and post- tests.
She plans to pursue an engineering degree with the hopes of making a difference working for environmental and other world-changing projects.
Hannah plans to attend Colorado School of Mines.
$1,000 scholarships
Norah Blackburn
Norah Blackburn has chosen a path that is not typical of most high school students.
At 16 years old, she became an exchange student in Italy, living in a land of four languages: English, Spanish, Italian and Sicilian.
This experience not only helped her learn new languages, it helped her work through adversity.
Since the age of 10, Norah has worked to help others in need.
Although she did many things along the way, while living in Italy her favorite service opportunity was working evenings teaching English to immigrants from Serbia and Somalia.
This experience helped form her passion to study international relations and international business and has chosen to study abroad in Spain.
She hopes to someday work as a U.S. ambassador.
She plans to attend Saint Louis University in Madrid, Spain.
Lily Lengerich
Lily Lengerich has maintained a 4.0 grade point average all four years of high school.
She also took advantage of various Colorado Mountain College courses offered through Salida High School.
She has been president of her class while in student council and qualified for the state competition in Future Business Leaders of America.
In sports, Lily lettered and attended the state finals in swimming. She also lettered in volleyball and track.
Lily plans to major in elementary education.
Her hope is to positively impact children’s lives and inspire them to find something they are good at. She feels that teaching will make her happy.
By choosing a career that is both challenging and rewarding, Lily will make a positive difference in the lives of others.
Lily Plans to attend Minnesota State University-Moorhead.
$750 scholarship
Zoe Thomas
Zoe Thomas is a go-getter.
She is graduating from Salida High School a full year early at the age of 16.
She worked hard during her sophomore and junior years to achieve this goal.
She took concurrent Colorado Mountain College courses along with various advanced placement classes, while at the same time being active in school clubs and service organizations.
Zoe is an accomplished musician, playing trumpet, alto saxophone, baritone saxophone and French horn.
She plans to study law and hopes to someday make a difference in the U.S. by working toward prison reform.
Her hope is to break the cycle of poverty and incarceration to help individuals and communities.
She plans to attend Colorado State University in Fort Collins.
The Shavano Academic Booster Club (SABC) is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring Salida students for academic achievements.
Students are nominated by their teachers each month and awarded Student of the Month recognition throughout the school year.
A student can only be nominated once during their entire school career.
Any Student of the Month is eligible to apply for an SABC Scholarship upon graduating from high school.
The organization is dependent upon donations from the community to provide cash awards for excellence.
