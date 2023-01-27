The Salida Board of Education met in special session Saturday prior to its annual all-day retreat/work session.
During the meeting the board approved the amended budget and appropriation, authorization for use of a portion of the beginning fund balance for the general fund and authorization for the use of the beginning fund balance for food services.
The vote was 6-0 in favor with board member Matthew Hobbs not in attendance until later in the meeting.
The appointment of Boulder law firm Caplan & Earnest as district legal counsel was approved unanimously.
The board also unanimously approved a Universal Preschool memorandum of understanding between the district and Chaffee County Early Childhood Council.
Following adjournment of the special meeting the board conducted an all-day work session covering districtwide strategic, policy and facilities discussions.
The board adjourned to executive session to discuss the superintendent evaluation.
