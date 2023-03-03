Two Salida High School seniors, Izayah Baxter and Lane Baker, are finalists for the prestigious Daniels Fund Scholarships this year.
The Daniels Fund was started by Colorado entrepreneur Bill Daniels. Daniels’ estate was transferred to the Daniels Fund in 2000.
The foundation funds grants and scholarships in Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming.
The scholarship covers up to $25,000 of expenses at any college or university in the country for four years.
Baxter and Baker recently completed their interviews as finalists in the process and will learn whether they have succeeded in earning one of the much-sought-after scholarships at the end of March.
Baxter’s interests lie in engineering.
He is currently in the SHS/Colorado Mountain College internship program, interning at VeroTouch Construction where he is doing three-dimensional design work and learning how a business is run.
Baxter said his college of choice is Montana State University, at which he already has a 50 percent scholarship.
He plans to study either mechanical or electrical engineering.
Baxter, who moved to Salida from Fairplay right before his freshman year, has taken advanced placement and CMC concurrent enrollment classes throughout high school.
He said he has applied for at least 20 scholarships including the Daniels, the Hagan and the Elks scholarships, which are larger.
He is also a finalist for the Hagan Scholarship, which provides up to $6,000 each semester for up to eight consecutive semesters.
Baker also has taken AP and CMC concurrent enrollment classes and will graduate from high school with an associate of arts degree, giving her a head start on a bachelor’s degree.
Her dream job is working in the Behavioral Sciences Unit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
To that end she plans to attend Virginia Tech, majoring in psychology and criminology.
She said she was inspired by television shows like “Criminal Minds” and realized the field was an actual career path.
As a freshman, Baker said she made a list of about 200 colleges she might be interested in.
When she visited the Virginia Tech campus, she said she fell in love with it.
“It checked every box I needed,” she said.
Currently her favorite class is microbiology, although she said in general her favorite class has been abnormal psychology.
She hopes to intern with the FBI in the future.
Like Baxter, she has applied for as many other scholarships as possible, mainly smaller ones.
“Every little bit helps,” she said.
Salida High School Principal Jesse Hull said, “Izayah and Lane exemplify the academic excellence which happens on a day-to-day basis within this building.
“Parent, community and staff support of our students demonstrates that we prepare students effectively for career and college readiness.
“We are extremely proud of their nomination and are hoping they are Daniels award recipients.”
