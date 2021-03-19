Buena Vista junior receives fifth place Colorado VFW Voice of Democracy

Elena Dunn, a junior at Buena Vista High School, received fifth place in the Colorado Veterans of Foreign Wars annual Voice of Democracy speech contest.
Her essay-length answer was to a question that’s as timely now as ever: “Is this the country the Founding Fathers envisioned?”
The Voice of Democracy speech competition was established in 1947 by the Veterans of Foreign Wars for students grades 9-12.
For the competition, Dunn was required to write a 3-5 minute essay (hers was 5 minutes long, she said), and create an audio recording of her delivering the speech.
Dunn’s interest in the contest was initially piqued by the offer of a $30,000 scholarship, but upon reading further, she realized “Wow, that’s actually something I think about a lot.
“I think, especially during a time like a pandemic, I think our country is starting to need to be more careful that we make sure that this country stays the way the Founding Fathers saw it, because some things have happened of late that have been not-so-good for us,” Dunn said.
As Dunn phrased it in her speech: “For several generations, we have been thoughtful, brave guardians of freedom, both here and around the world. But of late, we are veering onto the path of self-destruction that the Founding Fathers foresaw and took deliberate measures to protect against.”
When it came to putting pen to paper, it wasn’t difficult to start writing the speech, Dunn said. “It’s a topic I already have a lot of opinions about, so I just had to let my passion come through, but in a more controlled way.”
Still, in researching the essay and fine-tuning the language, Dunn said she worked on the 5-minute piece for a month “to get it to where I wanted it to be.
“I think the Founding Fathers are cool, and enjoyed learning a lot more about them and their thought processes,” Dunn said.
Dunn’s speech was chosen to advance to the district level, then to the state level of the competition.
In the state round, Dunn finished fifth, earning her a $5,000 scholarship.
“I would like to work in a field where I can do a lot of thinking and express what I think, whether it be about politics or something more abstract,” Dunn said. “I like to think, and I like to tell people about what I think.”
The statewide winner of the contest was Shreya P. Krishnan of Monument, while the winner of the nationwide contest was Shruthi Kumar of Omaha, Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.