by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida School District school board approved a resolution to lease/purchase the property at 627 Oak St. at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The board tabled a discussion on granting emergency powers to the superintendent. The matter will be reviewed again at the Oct. 12 meeting.
The board also approved 2021-2022 strategic priorities, including student mental health.
Dr. Erica Gelgand, lead physician for COVID-19 at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, and immunologist Dr. Shikha Gupta spoke to the board about the current state of COVID-19 in the area, recommendations for masking and the efficacy of vaccines.
Gelgand said, “When we wore masks last year and everyone was worried about COVID-19, we had zero cases of influenza in our hospital. That speaks to me.”
A group of parents, teachers and students provided public comment to the board. Among the topics speakers covered were the most recent masking mandate, which requires those 3 and older to wear a mask in all school buildings; weekly COVID-19 testing for students involved in extracurricular activities; and concurrent enrollment credit discrepancies.
The board heard a presentation from Rob Simpson, Colorado Mountain College site director, about concurrent enrollment with Salida high school students.
Simpson said last year 136 unique students were taking CMC classes, with 85 enrolled in the fall semester and 100 in the spring.
He said the controversy involving credits used for high school graduation is due to be discussed so that a resolution can be reached.
The board discussed a strategic planning update, a COVID-19 update and heard a presentation and discussed recent accreditation and state testing results.
