Post, Reed attend what is likely their last full meeting

District 3 representative Cheri Post and District 5 representative Greg Reed likely attended their last full meeting on the Salida school board Tuesday. Post has served for 7½ years and Reed has served for two years.
Post, a retired Salida teacher, and Reed, a former teacher, principal and superintendent, both came to the job as appointees.
Post was appointed when no candidates ran for the District 3 seat. She then ran for a two-year seat and later a four-year seat.
Reed was appointed two years ago when no one ran for the District 5 seat.
Board member Joel McBride told the pair it has been an honor and a privilege to serve on the board with them.
“You’ve been fantastic,” he said.
Post made her final move for adjournment, seconded by Reed.
Post said of her experience on the Salida school board, “It’s been a privilege and an honor. There have been ups and downs.”
She said there has been great friendship among the board members.
“I’ll miss the friendship and the camaraderie. The seven of us have just clicked. I went from being a student to a parent to a teacher to school board. I’ve kind of done the full gamut.”
Post said she hopes she’s made a difference and feels she has represented a faction of the community that includes older residents, Salida natives and the public education community.
When Reed told his wife he was considering volunteering to be on the board after the 2019 election, she said he was crazy.
However, he said, “I felt guilty that I could help. I’ve been on the other side many times over the years. It’s good to be on the board. You certainly see things a little bit differently because you have a bigger picture.”
He said he’s really enjoyed his experience on the board.
“We’ve had disagreements, but it’s been very professional and always with the right intent: what’s best for the kids,” he said.
It is expected at least one new board member will be sworn in at the board’s next meeting Nov. 9.
Mandy Paschall and write-in candidate Jennifer Adamson are both vying for Post’s seat.
There are no candidates for Reed’s District 5 seat.
In District 1 Carrie Coscarella-Mattix is running unopposed.
District 2 incumbent and school board Vice President Jodi Breckenridge Petit is running against opponent Abby Jefferson.
School board President Joe Smith is in a race for his District 4 seat against opponent Catherine Rich.
At-large incumbent Jeannie Peters is also running unopposed.
