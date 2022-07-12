by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida school board will appoint a new director to fill the at-large seat vacated by Jeannie Peters in May during its meeting today.
The board will interview candidates during its 5:30 p.m. work session and will make the appointment during the regular meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. in the Kesner Building boardroom, 349 E. Ninth St.
The board will also discuss the memorandum of understanding with Salida Police Department regarding the school resource officer program.
Included in this month’s consent agenda is new graduation requirements, which include completion of 28 credits and a proficiency exam above the minimum cut score specifically addressing the areas of math and English.
The meeting will also be broadcast live via the Salida School Board channel on YouTube.
