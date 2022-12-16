SHS seniors take part in CMC Career Day

Salida High School seniors had the opportunity to polish a resumé, practice interviewing skills and investigate different career paths Tuesday at the second annual SHS/Colorado Mountain College Career Day.
Members of the community representing many professions, including healthcare, finance, engineering, education and construction, among others, sat down with the seniors for mock interviews and information sessions about the careers available in their disciplines.
Pete Reid of Fading West Development met with students interested in the construction business.
“We have a really good relationship with CMC and the high school trades programs. We’re committed to supporting students with learning and internships.” Reid said.
Salida High School Principal Jesse Hull, who was available to discuss education careers, said, “It is great to see the community come together and support students in developing their career or college goals.”
Organizer Fred Maxwell, CMC-Salida business internship coordinator and former SHS teacher and coach, said about 60 volunteers participated in the real-world learning experience for the seniors.
He said this year’s Career Day was amazing and the experience was exactly what he wanted to happen.
