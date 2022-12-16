SHS seniors take part in CMC Career Day

Clockwise from left, prospective engineers Chase Diesslin and Brandon Pursell, Salida High School seniors, chat with Ignacio Barrantes of SGM, Mark Bourget of Maptek and Jason Willis of Trout Unlimited about the profession. Engineering was one of several professions represented Tuesday at the SHS/Colorado Mountain College Career Day.

 

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Salida High School seniors had the opportunity to polish a resumé, practice interviewing skills and investigate different career paths Tuesday at the second annual SHS/Colorado Mountain College Career Day.

Members of the community representing many professions, including healthcare, finance, engineering, education and construction, among others, sat down with the seniors for mock interviews and information sessions about the careers available in their disciplines.

